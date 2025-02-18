Recruiting notebook: FSU offers two Rivals250 prospects, updates

Florida State head coach Mike Norvell and his staff continue to cast a wide net when it comes to adding prospects to the 2026 and 2027 recruiting board. Over the last two days the Seminoles have offered multiple Rivals250 recruits. We also have some updates for other prospects who FSU has targeted for this current cycle.

Latest offers

Advertisement

Young was offered by Florida State early on Monday. The Clemson commit is ranked as the No. 184 prospect in the 2026 class and is also considered the No. 10 athlete in the country. Young plays wide receiver and defensive back but appears to be viewed as primarily a defensive back by Florida State. Young also holds offers from Notre Dame, Oregon, Georgia and, of course, Clemson.

Florida State extended an offer to the No. 46 prospect in the 2027 cycle on Monday night. The Seminoles were Fa'alave-Johnson's 20th offer, as the San Diego (Calif.) Cathedral Catholic running back also holds offers from Miami, Nebraska, Oregon, Penn State and Texas A&M among others. Fa'alave-Johnson is also considered to be the No. 3 running back prospect in the 2027 class and the No. 6 prospect in California. He also plays safety.

Updates

As of last Friday, Pickett had not set an official visit with the Seminoles, but he has narrowed his focus down to 10 schools, with Florida State included among that list. The other schools are Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Auburn, Florida, Clemson, Miami, Vandy and Oklahoma. Pickett did tell the Osceola last week he has set up an official visit with the Miami for later this summer.

Another 2026 offensive line prospect announced on social media on Tuesday that he has narrowed his list of potential college homes down to 10 programs (Florida State is among those). Roseborough has taken multiple unofficial visits with the Seminoles dating back to last year. The other nine teams are Florida, Georgia, Ohio State, Texas, LSU, Michigan, Texas A&M, Alabama and Penn State.

FSU now knows more about who they will need to beat out for 2026 LB Duyon Forkpa, who announced today that he will take an official visit to Minnesota the week before his trip to Tallahassee (June 6).

Wilson was offered by FSU a few weeks ago and told the Osceola that he plans to take an unofficial visit with the Seminoles in March. The plan after that as far as Wilson and the Seminoles are concerned will be to line up an official visit date for later this summer. Wilson already has OVs set up with both Minnesota (May 31) and Syracuse (June 13).