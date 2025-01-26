Recruiting notebook: More offers extended, in-school visits, updates

While FSU's coaching staff was busy hosting more than three dozen recruits on Saturday, they were still able to find some time to extend some offers to prospects that weren't on campus this weekend.
Here is a look at the Seminoles' latest round of offers to prospects from the 2026, 2027 and 2028 recruiting classes.
2026 prospects
Cooley was offered by FSU on Saturday. His recruiting profile has blown up with offers over the last several months. Cooley has also received offers from Memphis, Florida, LSU and Mississippi State since November.
FSU offered Conciauro on Saturday. He is a three-star prospect and is ranked as the 85th-best wide receiver in his class. He also has offers from Georgia, Georgia Tech, Pitt and UCF. He hasn't been offered by Florida but was there this weekend for a Junior Day visit.
Woodrow was offered earlier in the week by FSU. And he is another 2026 offensive lineman who has seen his recruiting profile grow. He has also picked up offers from Arkansas, North Carolina, Vanderbilt, Syracuse, USF and Florida this month.
2027 prospects
Other offers: Georgia State and UAB
2028 prospects
Other offers: Georgia, Georgia State, Tennessee and UAB
Other offers: NC State, UCF and USF
Notes
Here is an early look at some of the players FSU is expecting to host for its Feb. 1 Junior Day:
Here is a list of some prospects that received in-school visits from either FSU head coach Mike Norvell or one of the FSU assistants this past week.
Updates
Kennon, who was on FSU's campus this weekend, released a top 10 recently that includes FSU. The other schools are Georgia, Miami, Colorado, Michigan, Florida, Penn State, Missouri, Ole Miss and Texas A&M.
Singleton was on FSU's campus this past weekend and, while he doesn't yet have an FSU offer, he says one could be coming. The staff wants to get him back on campus during spring practice and continue to evaluate him this spring. He has offers from USF and FAU and is hearing from Syracuse, Memphis, Miami, Texas A&M and Rutgers.
Jennings released an early top 10 that consists of FSU, Miami, Pitt, Indiana, Liberty, FIU, Oregon State, Stanford, Kentucky and Syracuse.
