Recruiting notebook: More offers extended, in-school visits, updates

While FSU's coaching staff was busy hosting more than three dozen recruits on Saturday, they were still able to find some time to extend some offers to prospects that weren't on campus this weekend. Here is a look at the Seminoles' latest round of offers to prospects from the 2026, 2027 and 2028 recruiting classes.

2026 prospects

Cooley was offered by FSU on Saturday. His recruiting profile has blown up with offers over the last several months. Cooley has also received offers from Memphis, Florida, LSU and Mississippi State since November. Please click on the link below to view Cooley's HUDL highlights. Bryson Cooley - Hudl

FSU offered Conciauro on Saturday. He is a three-star prospect and is ranked as the 85th-best wide receiver in his class. He also has offers from Georgia, Georgia Tech, Pitt and UCF. He hasn't been offered by Florida but was there this weekend for a Junior Day visit. Please click on the link below to view Conciauro's HUDL highlights. Kavon Conciauro - Hudl

Woodrow was offered earlier in the week by FSU. And he is another 2026 offensive lineman who has seen his recruiting profile grow. He has also picked up offers from Arkansas, North Carolina, Vanderbilt, Syracuse, USF and Florida this month. Please click on the link below to view Woodrow's HUDL highlights. Junior Year Highlights - Rhys Woodrow highlights - Hudl

2027 prospects

Other offers: Georgia State and UAB

2028 prospects

Other offers: Georgia, Georgia State, Tennessee and UAB

Other offers: NC State, UCF and USF

Notes

Here is an early look at some of the players FSU is expecting to host for its Feb. 1 Junior Day:



Here is a list of some prospects that received in-school visits from either FSU head coach Mike Norvell or one of the FSU assistants this past week.

Updates

Kennon, who was on FSU's campus this weekend, released a top 10 recently that includes FSU. The other schools are Georgia, Miami, Colorado, Michigan, Florida, Penn State, Missouri, Ole Miss and Texas A&M.