Recruiting Primer: What to look for during FSU's big spring game weekend

The FSU football team's spring game is finally upon us, and that means Seminole fans will get their first look at the 2022 team inside Doak Campbell Stadium. The fans aren't the only ones getting a close look, however, as many elite prospects will also be making their way to Tallahassee for the Garnet & Gold Game. In this Recruiting Primer, we take a closer look at the prospects who might be on Commit Watch this weekend, and which recruits are likely to be impacted by a strong overall performance.



Five star DB Desmond Ricks is one to watch for FSU Football this weekend.

Who's on Commit Watch?

One of the big things fans focus on for the spring game is which prospects might jump on board and make a commitment during the weekend visit. So with that in mind, here are some of the guys who are worthy keeping an eye on over the next few days.

Why DB Desmond Ricks is on Commit watch The Nation's No. 2 overall prospect in the 2024 class has been quite impressed with Florida State after an early visit to the Seminoles this spring, in which he took a two-day visit. Word behind the scenes is that the 'Noles feel quite good about their position. He's also expected to visit Alabama. FSU has developed a strong bond with Ricks, and it would not be a surprise if he decided to jump on board to really continue the momentum the Seminoles have in the 2024 class. Ricks has also talked about being a part of something different and special. So he's one we are definitely watching this weekend.