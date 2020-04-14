Over the past few weeks, we looked back at Florida State's recruiting classes between 2002-05. It's time to skip ahead a few years and do a detailed review of Jimbo Fisher's first signing class as head coach in 2010.

We will explore which signees from this class met, exceeded or fell short of expectations. We also dig deep into how their careers played out both at FSU and into the pros.

On the heels of another disappointing season for FSU in 2009 and Bobby Bowden's retirement, Fisher had little time finalize the 2010 recruiting class. Despite the short time frame, the new staff did an excellent job of putting together a top-10 class.

