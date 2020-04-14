Recruiting Retrospective: Florida State's Football 2010 Signing Class
Over the past few weeks, we looked back at Florida State's recruiting classes between 2002-05. It's time to skip ahead a few years and do a detailed review of Jimbo Fisher's first signing class as head coach in 2010.
We will explore which signees from this class met, exceeded or fell short of expectations. We also dig deep into how their careers played out both at FSU and into the pros.
On the heels of another disappointing season for FSU in 2009 and Bobby Bowden's retirement, Fisher had little time finalize the 2010 recruiting class. Despite the short time frame, the new staff did an excellent job of putting together a top-10 class.
Florida State's 2010 Football Recruiting Class
Class Ranking: No. 10 (Rivals) / Number of signees: 24
Four-year win-loss record: 45-10 / ACC Championships: 2 (2012, 2013)
First-Team All-Americans*: 4 (Bjoern Werner, Lamarcus Joyner, Cameron Erving, Terrence Brooks)
* Includes first-team All-Americans listed by major outlets (ESPN, AP, Camp, SI, CBS, FWAA, AFCA)
Newly hired head coach Jimbo Fisher had to scramble to piece together the Seminoles' 2010 recruiting class. Prior to Bobby Bowden's official retirement, the program was in disarray and recruiting was taking a hit. In the final two months before signing day, Fisher and his new staff hit the trail hard, adding nine prospects to the 24-member class. Also, several prior commitments were wavering but were convinced to stay put by the mostly new group of coaches.
The late additions to the class included two five-stars signees, as well as highly regarded linebacker Jeff Luc, and future college stars Bjoern Werner and Kenny Shaw. When the dust settled, the class finished ranked No. 10 in the country.
The 2010 class laid the foundation for Florida State's 2013 national championship as well as the program's amazing run of 29 straight wins between 2012-14.
