Class Ranking: No. 2 (Rivals) / Number of signees: 26

Four-year win-loss record: 31-20 / ACC Championships: 2 (2003, 2005)

First-Team All-Americans*: 0

* Includes first-team All-Americans listed by major outlets (ESPN, AP, Camp, FWAA, AFCA)

The Florida State coaching staff did a bang-up job of rebounding from the disappointing 2003 class by winning more battles on the recruiting trail. When the dust settled, FSU brought in a top-three class that included nine Rivals100 members. However, as it turns out, the victory was only on paper.

While the 2003 class was short both on star power and numbers (18 signees with only 14 qualifying), the 2004 group might have had the highest bust ratio of any class in program history. Only a handful of players from the group lived up to expectations, and a case could be made that up to 20 provided little contribution.

Only nine of the 26 signees started eight or more games during their FSU careers.