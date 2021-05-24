Recruiting Road Trip: Catching up with FSU targets at Lee County (Ga.)
LEESBURG, Ga. -- The Lee County Trojans won back-to-back Georgia state football championships in 2017 and '18, and they lost a heartbreaker in last fall's title game to Buford. Under head coach Dean Fabrizio, they have won at least 11 games each of the past four years.
So, as you might imagine, it's a program filled with elite talent.
With Florida State in hot pursuit of several of the Trojans' top prospects, Warchant took a trip up to South Georgia last week to observe spring practice and get the inside scoop from four-star offensive guard Qaeshon Sapp, four-star linebacker/safety Jaron Willis and others.
***Don't miss out on our great FSU Football and Recruiting coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial!***
Four-star OL Sapp eager to see FSU twice in June
There was a time when Qaeshon Sapp wasn't a dominant force for Lee County. As a high school freshman, he played defensive line and says he was very raw when he worked on the OL.
That was then, and this is now.
Sapp is currently rated one of the top 10 offensive guards in the country, according to Rivals, and Florida State is one of several schools working overtime to land him in their 2022 signing class.
If the Seminoles end up reeling Sapp in, there's no doubt that much of the credit will go to FSU offensive line coach Alex Atkins.
"Coach Atkins is a very cool and laid-back type of coach," Sapp said. "I wouldn't say he's down to earth, but he's exciting, enthusiastic, has fun and loves to joke. He's not big as a social media guy and tells me that a lot ... staying away from social media because most of the time it does bring bad habits or thoughts. He's a great coach and a young coach."
*ALSO SEE: Insider recruiting notes on Lee County's top targets for FSU
Sapp said he was impressed that Atkins was able to land Notre Dame transfer Dillan Gibbons earlier this month through the transfer portal, and he now is eager to see how Gibbons performs under Atkins' tutelage.
"Knowing Coach Atkins, he just had two Freshman All-Americans this past season, so I want to see if he can develop that kid that just got there into an All-American," Sapp said. "I am trying to see his progression as a coach more than anything."
From a trust and relationship standpoint, there might not be a college coach that Sapp feels more comfortable with than Atkins.
"What clicked with me and him more is because he involved my family more than anything," the four-star lineman said. "I haven't had a coach bring up my brother because he hasn't really been in my recruitment process because of things he had going on with his personal life. He (Atkins) shocked me one day and said, 'I just talked to your brother.' After that day, we built a better bond because he showed me he's a very family-oriented coach."
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news