Recruiting Road Trip: Checking in with 4-star FSU DL target Jordan Hall

First, Hall broke down his overall relationship with FSU and third-year head coach Mike Norvell.

“I like Florida State a lot," he said. "Just the way Coach Norvell, he’s a down-to-earth dude. ... He treats everybody the same. You can talk to him about anything. He’s there. He called to check on me out of nowhere. It’s not about ball with him at all, it's about knowing you personally and trying to develop a relationship with you."

The Jacksonville native explained that right now he’s focused on refining his own craft and technique but also coaching up younger players on his high school team. He wants to help them take over once he eventually graduates after next season.

Westside High has not been one of the more successful football programs in Jacksonville, but Hall said he hasn't been tempted to jump to another school.

“It's like home," the four-star lineman said. "I have been here since my freshman year. They welcomed me with open arms. My first ever time being in this room here right now, I came in here and they told me they wanted to start me as a freshman. I wasn’t trying to do that, I was trying to make JV. It’s your roots. They’re so deep inside Westside.”

Every high school player has room for improvement in his game, even those rated as highly as Hall. And he takes a humble approach to that process.

“I would say strength; I feel like I need to get a little bit stronger," Hall said. "Going into college, it’s a different level of ball. I would say technique is really everything. Using my length, spinning off blocks, getting my hands better -- that’s the biggest thing.”

When it comes to the recruiting process, Hall spent a lot of time talking about Haggins and why he makes Florida State such an attractive option. The 6-foot-3, 306-pounder has worked out with Haggins in previous FSU summer camps and said he appreciates the “pointers” Haggins has given him to get better.

“It was good because you get to talk to one of the greatest defensive line coaches ever," Hall said. "We just mesh well. He’s been in the game for so long, you can’t do nothing but pick his brain to try and get as better as possible.”

So what separates Haggins from other coaches that recruit him?

“He’s a real old soul," Hall said. "Very loyal dude. It’s really all about football with him. Then outside of football, outside of the facility, he’s like a granddad you can talk to. When you need help, he’s there for you. At the end of the day, he’s really more of a father figure to some. To me, he’s a guiding path. If you need anything, he’ll guide you.”