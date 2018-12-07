Q: How much of a hit did Florida State recruiting take as a result of the down 2018 season?

Adam Friedman: The Seminoles had been the only stable football team in the Sunshine State since Urban Meyer left Florida, but now they're seemingly in the same boat as Florida and Miami. Over the last several years, Florida State generally had its pick of the litter in terms of in-state talent, and the 'Noles were able to cherry pick from other parts of the country. But things aren't playing out that way anymore. The growing pains under Willie Taggart have taken a significant toll on the program in the short term, but that could quickly change in the next recruiting cycle.

Rob Cassidy: I think a significant one, but not a monumental one, if that makes sense. The next cycle will be the true test of Taggart’s recruiting strategy, but it has to be frustrating to miss out on a lot of top South Florida talent despite Miami’s recruiting efforts being a mess. There’s certainly a sense of missed opportunity, but I don’t think it’s an insurmountable blunder or anything. It’s not a terrible class by any stretch.

Mike Farrell: The losing season and play on the field haven't helped recruiting, but the 2020 class will be likely more important for Willie Taggart when it comes to showing off his recruiting prowess. This isn’t a bad class at all for a smaller one.

Michael Langston: I wouldn't call it devastating, but it was a big missed opportunity to not take advantage of the excitement when Taggart was hired. I agree with Rob and Mike that 2020 will be the big test for Florida State because there will be a bit of a reboot with a new offensive coordinator, and especially if the results on the field start improving. In my opinion, 2020 is going to be the "show me" year for the FSU fan base.

As I've said before, the last thing UF, UM or any other school wants to see if the Seminoles start playing well on Saturdays. That, coupled with Willie Taggart's personality, would take FSU to another level, because recruits relate extremely well to Taggart. But the results on the field matter. Those have to come next fall if the 2020 class is going to be a success.