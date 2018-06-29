The Five-Star Challenge featured about two dozen recruits who are being recruited by Florida State for the classes of 2019 and 2020, and we've got a complete rundown of just about all of them in our latest Recruiting Rumor Mill.

From linebackers Kalen DeLoach and Justin Flowe to defensive ends Khris Bogle and Lloyd Summerall to wide receivers John Dunmore and Jadon Haselwood, the Seminoles are involved with many of the event's top performers.

Also, watch a recap of the Five-Star Challenge, featuring Warchant's Michael Langston and Aslan Hajivandi, below: