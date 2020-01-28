Williamson, who visited FSU last weekend and decommitted from his home-state Tennessee Volunteers on Monday, announced on Tuesday that he plans to sign with the Seminoles.

On Sunday, FSU got a commitment from Louisiana speedster Corey Wren. On Monday, former Ole Miss commit Robert Scott flipped to the Seminoles. On Tuesday, it is wide receiver Darion Williamson jumping on board.

Williamson spoke with Warchant.com right after he made his commitment to the 'Noles and discussed what really won him over on the FSU visit.

He said it was a combination of factors, with the top ones being his relationship with FSU running backs coach/recruiting coordinator David Johnson, who previously was on the Tennessee staff, as well as head coach Mike Norvell's offense.

"I would say I knew I was going to FSU a day or two after the visit," Williamson said. "For me it was about having a great feel for all the coaches. I already had a great relationship with Coach Johnson as he was the main guy I talked with from Tennessee. And then with Coach Norvell, I knew the way he was going to use me in this offense, and I felt really good about it."

*ALSO SEE: Michael Langston's follow-up comments on Williamson as a prospect

The three-star athlete discussed what he thinks he can bring to the FSU offense and outlined his recovery from an ACL tear that shortened his senior season.

"I'm a receiver that can play in the slot or on the outside that can make catches over the middle of the field and be that playmaker on the outside with my speed," Williamson said. "With my rehab, I'm ahead of schedule. ... I will be full go in May."

FSU also is in the running for one of Williamson's high school teammates, Markeston Douglas. The three-star tight end is down to FSU and Michigan State and could announce today.



Florida State has 22 commitments heading into next week's National Signing Day.



Stay connected with Warchant.com for more on this story.