Recruiting: Three new 2026 offers extended by FSU

Florida State head coach Mike Norvell and his staff have extended at least a half dozen offers over the last day and a half. The latest round of offers is highlighted by three 3-star 2026 prospects in OT Maddox Cochrane, OT Jabian Shabazz and S Tamarion Watkins, all of whom are out-of-state prospects.

2026 prospects

Cochrane was offered by FSU on Wednesday. His offer list also includes Duke, Kentucky, Maryland, Pitt, Syracuse, Virginia and Virginia Tech among others. He is ranked as the 24th-best overall prospect in Virginia for 2026. Please click on the link below to view Cochrane's HUDL highlights. Maddox Cochrane - Hudl

Shabazz was offered by FSU on Wednesday. His list of offers also includes Auburn, Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, North Carolina, NC State, Ohio State, Penn State, South Carolina and Virginia Tech among others. He has taken unofficial visits to UNC and Virginia Tech. Shabazz is a three-star prospect and is ranked as the 74th-best OT prospect in the class of 2026 by Rivals. Please click on the link below to view Shabazz's HUDL highlights.

Watkins was offered by FSU on Tuesday night. He is ranked by Rivals as the 7th-best overall prospect in South Carolina for 2026 and the 42nd-best safety prospect in his class. His list of offers also includes Georgia, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, South Carolina, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech and West Virginia. He has taken an unofficial visit to Alabama but doesn't have an offer from the Tide. Please click on the link below to view Watkins' HUDL highlights. Tamarion Watkins - Hudl

2027 prospects

Other offers include Illinois, Kansas, Oklahoma, Penn State, Purdue Oklahoma and Syracuse.

Other offers include Maryland, Penn State, Pitt, Syracuse and Virginia Tech.

FSU is the first Power Four football program to offer Walden Jr.

FSU is the first known FBS offer for Pittman who attends Memphis (Tenn.) Academy of Science and Engineering.



2028 prospects