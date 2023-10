Florida State will host some of the top talent from the recruiting classes of 2024 through 2026 for its home game against Duke on Saturday (has 7:30 p.m. on ABC). The list includes several members of the class of 2024, 2025 and 2026 who are already committed to the Seminoles.

The list of expected visitors also includes several players committed to other schools: 2024 DT Artavius Jones (Miami), 2024 DT Nasir Johnson (Florida), 2025 DE Armondo Blount (Miami), 2025 CB Chris Ewald (Michigan) and 2025 OLB Jadon Perlotte (UGA)