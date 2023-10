FSU will be hosting more than 50 prospects on unofficial visit's Saturday for its game against Syracuse. The list of expected recruits to be on campus of the game include several prospects committed to Mike Norvell's 2024 recruiting class — Kameron Davis, Camdon Frier, BJ Gibson, DD Holmes and Landen Thomas. 2025 quarterback commit Tramell Jones is also expected to be at the game.

There are several highly rated prospects from the classes of 2025 and 2026 expected for the game including Zion Grady, Jershaun Newton, Keon Young, Jared Curtis and Jonaz Walton.

Please see below the names and profiles on more of the prospects expected to watch FSU vs. Syracuse.