Recruiting: Visitors list for Charleston Southern week

It certainly won't be best draw at Doak Campbell Stadium this season but Florida State is preparing to host multiple visitors this weekend as they take on Charleston Southern.

The Seminoles will be hosting at least three official visitors on Saturday, all of them being recent commitments to Florida State. Three-stars Darryll and Mandrell Desir will be making their first visit to campus since the spring and place kicker Brunno Reus will also be returning to campus.

Three-star JUCO WR and Arizona State commit Jordan Scott was at one point expected to be on campus for an official visit but his name did not appear on the visitors list acquired by The Osceola.