Recruiting: Visitors' list for Florida State's game vs. Florida

Florida State is set to host some of the top prospects in the state of Florida and from around the country on Saturday when it takes on archrival Florida. Several 2025 prospects will be taking official visits to FSU this weekend, while some of the nation's top prospects for this recruiting cycle who are currently committed to other programs are also expected at the game.

Additionally, there will be dozens of prospects from the 2026, 2027 and 2028 recruiting classes in attendance on Saturday night. Here is who the Osceola is expecting to see on campus