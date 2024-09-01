in other news
Osceola Video: Mike Norvell on FSU's edge, what he wants to see vs. BC
Mike Norvell on finding an edge from the Seminoles, Friday's practice and the home game environment.
Osceola Video: Highlights from FSU's practice on Friday
Highlights from Florida State's practice on Friday morning as the Seminoles prepare for Monday's game against BC.
Taylor Huff scores a second-half goal as FSU soccer ties Georgia
Taylor Huff scored a goal and the No. 1 Florida State soccer team tied No. 16 Georgia 1-1.
Standout performances from Florida State HS commits and targets in Week 1
Some standout performances from Florida State's 2025 and 2026 commits.
Update: 2025 RB target Ousmane Kromah
One of FSU's top targets, Ousmane Kromah, is visiting another school this weekend.
Florida State is expected to play host to approximately 75 prospects on unofficial visits on Monday night to see the Seminoles in action against Boston College.
The list of the prospects expected to be on-campus on Monday include 2025 commits WR CJ Wiley, OL Peyton Joesph and DT Kevin Wynn. A couple of FSU's top targets for 2025 will also be on-campus, including RB Ousmane Kromah and ATH Cameron Sparks.
Here is the list of some of the prospects the Osceola expects to attend the FSU vs. Boston College:
