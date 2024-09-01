Florida State is expected to play host to approximately 75 prospects on unofficial visits on Monday night to see the Seminoles in action against Boston College.

The list of the prospects expected to be on-campus on Monday include 2025 commits WR CJ Wiley, OL Peyton Joesph and DT Kevin Wynn. A couple of FSU's top targets for 2025 will also be on-campus, including RB Ousmane Kromah and ATH Cameron Sparks.

Here is the list of some of the prospects the Osceola expects to attend the FSU vs. Boston College: