Recruiting: Visitors list for FSU's last official visit weekend in June

Florida State head coach Mike Norvell and his staff are expected to host ten prospects on campus this weekend. It is the last weekend college football programs can host prospects with the NCAA recruiting calendar moving to a Dead Period on Tuesday, June 24th, which runs until the end of July. Please see below the list of prospects the Osceola expects to see on campus starting on Friday.



Other official visits: South Carolina (May 30) Thomas' recruitment has mostly been uneventful since committing to FSU in January after multiple weekend unofficial visits to Tallahassee to begin the calendar year. South Carolina got Thomas on campus for an official visit during the last weekend of May and seems to be the Seminoles only real competition for the talented running back that's now at Blountstown.

Other official visits: Arkansas (May 30), Syracuse (June 6), Penn State (June 13), Colorado (June 16) Payne has been committed to FSU since last December but has continued to visit other programs and go through his recruiting process. Coming off a mid-week official visit to Colorado it appears the Buffaloes are trending in the right direction with Payne. Colorado made of point of letting Payne know they want him as an offensive tackle as opposed to an offensive guard and that seems to have really left an impression on him. He told Rivals, "Don't count them out of my recruitment," shortly after his visit to Boulder ended. FSU is thought to want to move Payne to guard if he signs with the Seminoles.

Other official visits: Florida (May 30), Miami (June 6), Texas (June 13) Although Rivals as Kent listed as an offensive tackle, he made it known on an unofficial visit to FSU earlier this year that he wants to play tight end in college and wants to be recruited as a tight end. Coming into this weekend Kent looks to be keeping an open mind as his commitment date of July 12 approaches. FSU should benefit by getting the last chance to make an impression prior to announcing his commitment. According to Rivals Sam Speigelman, the Gators have a slight edge over the other three teams involved in his recruitment.

Other official visits: Georgia Tech (May 30), Arkansas (June 6), NC State (June 13) Mubenga's last official visit this summer will be with FSU. The Seminoles should benefit from that. Like most prospects, Mubenga has been very complimentary of all the schools he has taken official visits with. NC State is the latest team to be trending upward with Mubenga but then again, he is just coming off his official visit with the Wolfpack. He does have a high school teammate committed to NC State. With FSU in need of several high school offensive lineman for its 2026 class, the Seminoles need to leave an impression on Mubenga. He plans to announce his commitment on July 7.

Other official visits: Ole Miss (May 30), Baylor (June 6), LSU (June 13) It looks like a three-team race for Robinson with that list consisting of FSU, LSU and Baylor. Robinson's recruitment is so wide open that there aren't any commitment predictions for him between the three main recruiting services.

Other Official Visits: Indiana (April 25) The son of former FSU linebacker Lawrence Timmons, Jay was a standout at Florida State's elite camp earlier in June. The Seminoles offered him during the camp and while he restated his commitment to Indiana (whom he has been committed to since the end of April), it was clear that the offer changed things for him. Florida State should have a real chance to pull off a flip for the legacy defensive back.

Other Official Visits: Ohio State (May 30), Alabama (June 6), Texas (June 13). One of Florida State's most coveted prospects at any position, Griffin reopened his recruitment in May after a longtime commitment to the Trojans. The Seminoles had been pushing to get Griffin on campus officially and they will get him on campus this weekend. While the Seminoles certainly have a shot in Griffin's recruitment due to his relationship with Mike Norvell, the current feeling is that Griffin is a lean to one of the two SEC programs.

Other Official Visits: NC State (June 13). White has been committed to Florida State since December of 2023 and since that decision, not many teams have been able to shake him off that stance. NC State has come in and built momentum with White, as they are the only other program to have received an OV. Notre Dame also kicked the tires but it doesn't seem like much came of it. The Seminoles enter the weekend looking to lockdown a longtime commitment and a versatile athlete.

Other Official Visits: Florida (May 30th), Alabama (June 13th), Syracuse (June 6th). It was a resounding win for Florida State on the recruiting trail as they spurned Miami for a top prospect in their own backyard. But Maycock has continued to go through his recruitment and has now set another 'commitment date' next month where he will decided to shut it down or move on from Florida State. Alabama has been making the most noise as of late, but Florida cannot be discounted as well. It is crucial for Florida State to do what they need to do to keep Maycock in the class.

Francis camped at FSU earlier this week where he earned an offer. He is reported to also have offers from Syracuse and Georgia State.