Published Jan 24, 2025
Recruiting: Visitors list for Jan. 25th Junior Day
Nick Carlisle
Writer
Twitter
@NCarlisleRivals

After a massive recruiting event last weekend for Florida State's first junior day, the Seminoles are expecting another large batch of recruits on campus on Saturday for another junior day visit. Highlighted by some frequent prospects making their return to campus such as Chauncey 'Chuck' Kennon and Camron Brooks, the Seminoles are expecting around 40 prospects on campus.

Here is the list of the 2026 prospects that we expect on campus on Saturday.

