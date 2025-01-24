Recruiting: Visitors list for Jan. 25th Junior Day

After a massive recruiting event last weekend for Florida State's first junior day, the Seminoles are expecting another large batch of recruits on campus on Saturday for another junior day visit. Highlighted by some frequent prospects making their return to campus such as Chauncey 'Chuck' Kennon and Camron Brooks, the Seminoles are expecting around 40 prospects on campus.

Here is the list of the 2026 prospects that we expect on campus on Saturday.