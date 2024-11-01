Advertisement

Published Nov 1, 2024
Recruiting: Visitors list for North Carolina weekend
Nick Carlisle  •  TheOsceola
@NCarlisleRivals

Florida State is expecting well over 50 prospects from the 2025, 2026, 2027 and 2028 classes to be in attendance as they host North Carolina inside of Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday.

Here is a look at the visitors from the 2025 and 2026 classes, including multiple commits and five official visitors.

OFFICIAL VISITORS:

Note: Linton told the Osceola that he would be on campus this weekend earlier this week. We will update the list when we get confirmation of his attendance.

UNOFFICIAL VISITORS:

