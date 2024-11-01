Recruiting: Visitors list for North Carolina weekend

in other news
Osceola Video: Mike Norvell on offensive struggles, young DBs
Norvell on FSU' practice struggles on offense Wednesday, freshman defensive backs Ja'Bril Rawls and Cai Bates.
Roster retention, recruiting focal points for FSU's future under Norvell
Mike Norvell discusses his philosophy on roster retention and message to recruits.
Seminole Sidelines: FSU recruiting news, who's visiting next
FSU's 2025 class now that WR C.J. Wiley has de-committed. Who is visiting this weekend and what's next?
Should/will FSU freshman QB Luke Kromenhoek redshirt this season?
With four games left, FSU's true freshman QB can play two of them and still redshirt. But should he?
Takeaway Tuesday: Groundhog Day, playing time, next eight weeks
Playing time for FSU's QBs, Lawrance Toafili, Norvell's November (and December).
in other news
Osceola Video: Mike Norvell on offensive struggles, young DBs
Norvell on FSU' practice struggles on offense Wednesday, freshman defensive backs Ja'Bril Rawls and Cai Bates.
Roster retention, recruiting focal points for FSU's future under Norvell
Mike Norvell discusses his philosophy on roster retention and message to recruits.
Seminole Sidelines: FSU recruiting news, who's visiting next
FSU's 2025 class now that WR C.J. Wiley has de-committed. Who is visiting this weekend and what's next?
Florida State is expecting well over 50 prospects from the 2025, 2026, 2027 and 2028 classes to be in attendance as they host North Carolina inside of Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday.
Here is a look at the visitors from the 2025 and 2026 classes, including multiple commits and five official visitors.
OFFICIAL VISITORS:
Note: Linton told the Osceola that he would be on campus this weekend earlier this week. We will update the list when we get confirmation of his attendance.
UNOFFICIAL VISITORS:
Follow The Osceola on Facebook
Follow The Osceola on Twitter
Subscribe to the Osceola's YouTube channel
Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Apple
- OG
- PRO
- RB
- OG
- S
- OG
- TE
- OLB
- DT
- S