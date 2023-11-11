Florida State remained undefeated and earned a crucial rivalry win to close out ACC play as the Seminoles beat the Miami Hurricanes 27-20 on Saturday afternoon. It was the biggest recruiting weekend of the year for FSU, as the program hosted over 100 commits and prospects from the 24', 25', and 26' recruiting classes on Saturday - a fair amount of them already committed to other programs. Here are the reactions from some of the biggest names and commits that made the trip.

"This was crazy. This was probably the best atmosphere I've been in all year - out of all the games I've been to. The energy was just different - the ground was shaking the whole game. I had a great time." "A lot of the players were telling me to come home and stuff like that. I love how Mike Norvell gets the ball to his playmakers."



"It was real nice. It was a great atmosphere. It was a great environment and it was good to get a feel for it all again. On Keon Coleman: "I watch him before my games. I try to mimic my game after him. I really look up to him."

"It was a crazy atmosphere. I love the rivalry game and it was fun watching. Both teams stepped up and played their best. I cannot wait to get out on the field and play in this game. This visit did not disappoint."

"It was a great experience seeing the rivalry of some of my home state schools go at it. I was analyzing the DB's the whole game and I think they played pretty well. This game has a huge impact in my recruitment with all the things going on at Michigan and with how the two schools trying to flip me played tonight and one came out on top."

"I think Florida State played hard. I liked the energy around the game. I feel like both teams played with a chip on their shoulders, for sure. They were getting after it. I feel like both sides of the ball played well."

"It was crazy, especially when the lights came on. It was loud as heck in there. I wasn't sure that I was going to go anywhere this weekend but the coaching staff kept hitting me up and telling me that I didn't want to miss this game. I knew it was going to be a good game because I went to Miami two weeks ago and they said they were feeling confident."

"It was great. I went to the FSU vs. LSU game but I never got to experience the real home feeling. The energy was there, the crowd was lit, the band was rocking and the players were doing what they needed to do. I'm very interested in Florida State."

"I loved it. It was a good game - I enjoyed seeing the defensive lineman getting after the QB. I love watching Jared Verse and Patrick Payton use their hands and create a second line of scrimmage. I learned some new moves. It was dope seeing the players and the fans doing the war-chant. It really seemed like home here."

"I was shocked. I have never been in a stadium with that many people before. I didn't expect it to be a blowout, I expected it to be a pretty tight game. I enjoyed it."

"The experience was really fun. This was actually my first game here, so I got to see the real, true atmosphere of Florida State football. The game was good overall, both teams have had pretty good seasons and it's been a long lasting 50 year rivalry that they've had so it was crazy the whole time I was in there. It's really unique here."

"I really wanted to get to this game. It's a big rivalry game. It was my first time being here and the atmosphere was great. The fans were loud all game."

"I really like watching Johnny Wilson and how he plays. He's a big receiver like me so I take note of the releases he does. The atmosphere was amazing, especially how the fans showed support when they were down and not moving the ball well."

"I loved how the use their tight ends. I love the fan base and the atmosphere too. Obviously this is a big rivalry, it's bigger than I thought it was. If the game started at night it would have been more hype but I loved the game, the atmosphere and the sound that was going on."

"It wasn't a perfect game but a win is a win. The atmosphere was crazy. A lot of recruits were here, a lot of elite guys and dogs were here and it was great being able to recruit and see the game."

"Shoot. I can't wait to get here and work. It feel's like home."

"I can see myself out there playing linebacker. This is a big time game, a big time rivalry and Florida State came out with the dub."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JbnNhbmUgYXRtb3NwaGVyZSBpbiBUYWxsYWhhc3NlZSBhdCBGU1Ug dnMgTWlhbWksIGdyZWF0IGdhbWUuIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9VbmNvbnF1ZXJlZD9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I1VuY29ucXVlcmVkPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvR29Ob2xlcz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7 cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0dvTm9sZXM8L2E+IPCfjaLwn42i8J+N oiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vUzJ5b2gxNExSNCI+cGljLnR3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL1MyeW9oMTRMUjQ8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTWljYWggQ2hhbXBp b24gU21pdGggKEBDaGFtcFNtaXRoNTUpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vQ2hhbXBTbWl0aDU1L3N0YXR1cy8xNzIzNTM5NzU4MzczMDMy MzYwP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk5vdmVtYmVyIDEyLCAyMDIzPC9h PjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxh dGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgi Pjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

THIS STORY WILL CONTINUE TO BE UPDATED.