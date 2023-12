Florida State dominated Louisville defensively to remain undefeated and win the ACC Championship, 16-6. Here are what some of the Seminoles commits and targets are saying about the win.

Advertisement

"Another statement game to the playoff committee if you ask me. The guys went out, fought hard and used the coaching and technique from practice leading into the game. Defense played an amazing game to showcase their physicality and willing to make plays. WE NOT DONE YET! 🍢

"So proud of this team and what they overcame. Facing all the adversity that they have faced and still overcoming it and winning speaks volumes about this program and where we are heading."

"Well deserved. Heck of a season and glad we pulled it out. Go Noles!"



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Db25ncmF0dWxhdGlvbnMgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1lm cUtBTXdIa00iPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9ZZnFLQU13SGtNPC9hPjwvcD4m bWRhc2g7IEtpbmdKb3NlcGggRWR3YXJkcyAoQEtpbmdqb3NlcGhFKSA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0tpbmdqb3NlcGhFL3N0YXR1cy8x NzMxMTcxNzc1NDUzNDg3NDcwP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkRlY2Vt YmVyIDMsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNy Yz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBj aGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0icW1lIiBkaXI9 Imx0ciI+PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0dv Tm9sZXM/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNHb05v bGVzPC9hPvCfjaI8L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBKYWJhcmkgQnJhZHkgKEBfamJyYWR5 MSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9famJyYWR5MS9zdGF0 dXMvMTczMTE3MTM3MTIzMTcxMTU5MD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5E ZWNlbWJlciAzLCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3lu YyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5q cyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

"Not the prettiest win but we got it done! Defense gon do what we do everytime. Best defense in college football!"

THIS STORY WILL BE UPDATED.