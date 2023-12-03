The Osceola will be reaching out to Florida State recruits throughout the afternoon and evening to gauge their reaction to the Seminoles being left out of the 2023 College Football Playoff despite going 13-0 and winning the ACC Championship over Louisville on Saturday night. FSU finished the season as the 5th ranked team in the College Football Playoff rankings with one-loss Texas and Alabama being ranked 3rd and 4th respectively. Michigan and Washington finished the season as the two highest ranked teams in college football.

"I think that the college football committee messed up big time, it’s a shame with what this team had to go through all the adversity that they overcame and to finish a perfect season as ACC champs just to be left out is very embarrassing on the committee’s part."

"The playoff committee is a bunch of bias foolishness. I think there is no way FSU doesn't make the playoffs because we have shown how well put together this team is. Holding a top 15 ranked Louisville that was averaging 30 plus points a game to only 6 points shows why our defense is top 3. Offensive we still stack up to anyone. I think this is a big mistake by the committee and they will regret it because FSU bring a lot of views and supports to college football no matter the situation.

"It’s sickening I was really devastated because I know how hard those guys worked to get to this point."

"I really don’t understand how FSU didn't make the playoffs after an unbelievable season going 13-0 and winning the acc championship."

"It’s unfortunate they are a power 5 team, went undefeated, and missed out on the college football playoff. But it is what it is there’s nothing they can do about it now. They have to get ready to play in a big bowl game vs a very thought opponent."

"I think that it’s not a true system that we can put our trust in. I thought that it was supposed to stick to a certain standard and not man pleasing. FSU has proven themselves all season by beating multiple power 5 opponents that was ranked. How do you withhold a team that is undefeated in the regular season and then win a conference championship? To me it’s a knock against the coaches of FSU and their ability to prepare their guys to play. I believe that FSU has the best defensive unit of all the teams in the playoffs, in particular the defensive line."

THIS STORY WILL BE UPDATED.