Florida State hosted its second recruiting weekend in a row as recruits and commits traveled to Tallahassee to watch the Seminoles defeat Syracuse 41-3. While not as big of a weekend as the last, here are what recruits are saying about the Seminoles win against the Orange.

2024 Four-star Miami DL commit Artavius Jones was in attendance for the game. When we spoke with him afterwards, he had high praise for the Florida State defensive line. "They held them to three points," Jones said on what impressed him about the defense's performance. That's a fantastic job on the defensive side (of things). They played their butts off." He also offered praise for the offense's 41-point performance. "The offense did their thing ... but they do that every week."

Frier attended the Syracuse game with his father, Matt, who played on FSU 1993 national championship team. That team was honored at the game. "(It) was a great game," Frier said. "Glad I was able to go to my father's 1993 reunion. Special day and awesome win by the Noles. It was special for him, and I was glad I was there to be with him. Awesome day to be a Noles fan."

KingJoseph Edwards, who unofficially visited Florida State last week, congratulated the Seminoles on their victory on social media.

Four-star FSU DB commit Charles Lester also expressed his admiration for the Seminoles' blowout win on social media.

Florida State's new 2026 commitment Darryl 'Tre' Bell posted 'another one' in response to Florida State's first 6-0 start since 2015.

This story will continue to be updated.