Florida State hosted more than 50 prospects on unofficial visits for its game against Duke on Saturday. The list of visitors included several players committed to Florida State's 2024 class as well as some of the top prospects from the classes of 2024, 2025 and 2026. Here is what they had to say about FSU's win. This story will be updated.

"It was a great game. This is a crazy atmosphere. These are the atmospheres that you want to play in. The band was a great band. The coaches - great people, the players - great teammates. When you see guys rotating and they don't have an attitude, they are playing for a purpose and they aren't playing for themselves. That's the kind of people you want to be playing for."

"This is my first FSU game so it's a big one for me to come to. Atmosphere wise it really shocked me, I didn't think it could get that loud. Seeing it all in person for the first time, I really enjoyed it all."

"I like the way they used their backs. They were sharing the carries evenly and it was smooth. They play the style of football I like. This is one of the best games I've been to at Doak. The first half was CRAZY. I'm trying to comeback whenever I can."

"It was a slow start, but we woke up and played at a very high level of intensity. We won this statement matchup."

"Way to over come adversity!! Guys came out ready to play that second half and showed out, the atmosphere was unbelievable fans were amazing !!!"

2024 OT prospect Jayden Todd

"It was a great team win and a hard-fought team victory! I enjoyed my time in Tallahassee this weekend."

"Honestly, Tally is always an amazing trip. I love it up here and I definitely feel the love back."

"I'm not gonna lie, this game was crazy. Especially in the 4th quarter when the lights came on... I like what Coach Norvell is doing. Shyhiem's interception was a crazy diving interception - it was a good play by him. He's always showing out and making plays for the defense.

"It was my first homecoming game. It was a great experience. Doak after dark is crazy. I'm glad I got to come and experience it with my family and enjoy the game. Insane atmosphere. I just can't wait to be here. I'm so excited. There is no better place in college football. That's probably the best environment I've ever been in."

"We had a slow start but it just shows you how we fight back against adversity. The crowd was rocking all night... you felt the energy. We came out in the second half and we got it done."

"I loved that environment, that's the most electric I've seen it. It was ashaky start at the beginning but they held it down. I love how they keep the running backs fresh and rotating them."

"When they face adversity, they never fold on each other. When they face adversity the bond just gets tighter and tighter... to come and watch Hykeem (Williams) and for him to be a freshman and he's getting plays... I feel like I can do the same thing here."