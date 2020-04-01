Rector making most of move from QB to tight end for Florida State football
Wyatt Rector didn't hesitate at all when first-year Florida State football coach Mike Norvell approached him with the idea.
The lifelong quarterback, who redshirted last season after transferring from Western Michigan, met with Norvell soon after the coach was hired away from Memphis.
During their first conversation, Norvell asked him Rector if he'd be willing to move positions to help the team.
"My instant reaction was, 'Absolutely,'" Rector said. "I would go help immediately. Because my situation last year, I had to sit out a whole year, it kind of like tore me up inside a little bit. Seeing all the things that were happening on the field and knowing I could have helped at other positions. ...
"But that was one of the first things he asked me, and I told him I'd play anywhere for him."
Don't miss out on our great football coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial
Anywhere turned out to be tight end. Or, as it's referred to in Norvell's system, the "3-back," because the player can line up at tight end, in the backfield or in the slot as a receiver.
Norvell said he thinks Rector is a good fit for that position despite not having ever played it before.
"He's a young man that's athletic," Norvell said. "He runs well, he's got good, natural hands. I think a lot of the development that we're going to have to continue to see from him is in the run game. But he's willing. And at the end of the day, if you're willing, you have a chance."
Rector certainly didn't look out of place during the first three practices of the spring for the Seminoles (before the session was cut short due to the coronavirus outbreak). He made a couple of really nice catches near the sideline on the first two days and even helped spring a big run with a block on the first day in full pads.
Not bad for a kid that had never blocked anyone in his life.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news