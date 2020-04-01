Wyatt Rector didn't hesitate at all when first-year Florida State football coach Mike Norvell approached him with the idea.

The lifelong quarterback, who redshirted last season after transferring from Western Michigan, met with Norvell soon after the coach was hired away from Memphis.

During their first conversation, Norvell asked him Rector if he'd be willing to move positions to help the team.

"My instant reaction was, 'Absolutely,'" Rector said. "I would go help immediately. Because my situation last year, I had to sit out a whole year, it kind of like tore me up inside a little bit. Seeing all the things that were happening on the field and knowing I could have helped at other positions. ...

"But that was one of the first things he asked me, and I told him I'd play anywhere for him."

