On any other night, committing five turnovers and having a punt blocked and returned for a touchdown would be enough to seal a team's fate.

On this night, that was only insult to injury. What really did the Florida State football team in on Monday was the Seminoles' complete ineptitude in the red zone.

Four times against visiting Virginia Tech, FSU's offense made its way to the Hokies' 20-yard line or beyond. Three times, the Seminoles came away empty. Once, they kicked a field goal.

That's a total of three points in four red-zone trips.

And what seemed to frustrate FSU head coach Willie Taggart the most was that many of the issues were self-inflicted.

"It was on us," Taggart said. "We drove the ball down there in the red zone, and we didn't take care of our business. Again, that was on us."

All total, the Seminoles ran 11 plays in the Virginia Tech red zone, and the net result of those 11 plays was negative-11 yards. They also missed one field goal, lost a fumble, had a turnover on downs and committed a 5-yard penalty on first-and-goal from the 1.

"It seemed that there was something different each time," said junior quarterback Deondre Francois, playing in his first game since being sidelined with a season-ending knee injury in last year's opening loss to Alabama. "Little mistakes here and there. Missed assignments, bad execution by me. It seemed like we just took turns making mistakes."

There were plenty of other problems on both sides of the ball and on special teams, but when the game was within reach, it was Florida State's red-zone follies that cost them any chance for victory.