Last year, they sat and they watched.

It wasn't easy, of course. If you're on scholarship at a school like Florida State, you're obviously not used to riding the bench. But both RaiQuan Gray and Anthony Polite were redshirted by the Seminoles a season ago.

Gray sat out because head coach Leonard Hamilton thought he needed to get in better condition and wasn't ready to contribute as a true freshman. Polite had a knee injury that hampered him, but he too likely wasn't ready to be a part of the Seminoles' rotation in 2017-2018.

It's rather rare in the ACC for a program to redshirt three freshmen in the same season (Wyatt Wilkes was the other), and it might be even more uncommon for two of those players to be major parts of the rotation the following year.

But that's exactly what has happened with the Seminoles, as both Gray and Polite have become key contributors for the No. 10 team in the country.

"You never know when your time is going to come," Gray said. "So you've got to stay engaged and stay locked in. Coach always tells us we win by committee. That it takes more than 1 through 5. It takes 6 through 11, and that's the culture we have here."

Gray, who has slimmed down noticeably from a season ago, is averaging 12.6 minutes per game. Not a huge number, obviously, but he has been on the court multiple times this season when the game was still in doubt.

He's averaging 5.0 points and 1.9 rebounds per game, but he has shown flashes of his immense potential. Gray is 6-foot-8, listed at 260 pounds and can handle the ball so well that he's brought it up the court on numerous occasions. Coaches and teammates say he's one of the best passers on the team.

And while his minutes might decrease with the return of senior Phil Cofer from injury, Gray has shown he could be a major part of this program moving forward.

"It was (tough)," Gray said of redshirting. "It was kind of hard at the beginning of the season. You want to play and be out there with your teammates. But I think it was the best decision my coaches made, and it kind of got easier as the year went on."

