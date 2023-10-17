At the halfway point of the 2023 season, it's becoming more clear which Florida State football freshmen are going to contribute this season and which freshmen are going to redshirt.

Freshmen can play in four games in a season while still maintaining their future eligibility with a redshirt, per NCAA rules.

Here's a list of freshmen (sorted by FSU's numerical roster) and how many games they have played so far this season.

Wide receiver Destyn Hill: 6 games, already past redshirt eligibility

Wide receiver Hykeem Williams: 6 games, already past redshirt eligibility

Quarterback Brock Glenn: 1 game, in line for redshirt

Defensive back Conrad Hussey: 6 games, already past redshirt eligibility

Defensive back Edwin Joseph: 4 games, can redshirt if he doesn't play in any more games

Defensive back Quindarrius Jones: 4 games, can redshirt if he doesn't play in any more games

Linebacker Blake Nichelson: 6 games, already past redshirt eligibility

Wide receiver Vandrevius Jacobs: 1 game, in line for redshirt

Defensive back K.J. Kirkland: 3 games, can play in one more game and redshirt

Linebacker Justin Cryer: 5 games, already past redshirt eligibility

Running back Samuel Singleton Jr.: 0 games, in line for redshirt

Defensive back Ja'Bril Rawls: 1 game, in line for redshirt

Linebacker DeMarco Ward: 1 game, in line for redshirt

Linebacker Dylan Brown-Turner: 1 game, in line for redshirt

Defensive end Lamont Green Jr.: 0 games, in line for redshirt

Defensive tackle KJ Sampson: 2 games, in line for redshirt

Offensive lineman Andre Otto: 1 game, in line for redshirt

Offensive lineman Lucas Simmons: 0 games, in line for redshirt

Wide receiver Goldie Lawrence: 1 game, in line for redshirt