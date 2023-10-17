Redshirt Report: Which Florida State freshmen are in line for redshirts?
At the halfway point of the 2023 season, it's becoming more clear which Florida State football freshmen are going to contribute this season and which freshmen are going to redshirt.
Freshmen can play in four games in a season while still maintaining their future eligibility with a redshirt, per NCAA rules.
Here's a list of freshmen (sorted by FSU's numerical roster) and how many games they have played so far this season.
Wide receiver Destyn Hill: 6 games, already past redshirt eligibility
Wide receiver Hykeem Williams: 6 games, already past redshirt eligibility
Quarterback Brock Glenn: 1 game, in line for redshirt
Defensive back Conrad Hussey: 6 games, already past redshirt eligibility
Defensive back Edwin Joseph: 4 games, can redshirt if he doesn't play in any more games
Defensive back Quindarrius Jones: 4 games, can redshirt if he doesn't play in any more games
Linebacker Blake Nichelson: 6 games, already past redshirt eligibility
Wide receiver Vandrevius Jacobs: 1 game, in line for redshirt
Defensive back K.J. Kirkland: 3 games, can play in one more game and redshirt
Linebacker Justin Cryer: 5 games, already past redshirt eligibility
Running back Samuel Singleton Jr.: 0 games, in line for redshirt
Defensive back Ja'Bril Rawls: 1 game, in line for redshirt
Linebacker DeMarco Ward: 1 game, in line for redshirt
Linebacker Dylan Brown-Turner: 1 game, in line for redshirt
Defensive end Lamont Green Jr.: 0 games, in line for redshirt
Defensive tackle KJ Sampson: 2 games, in line for redshirt
Offensive lineman Andre Otto: 1 game, in line for redshirt
Offensive lineman Lucas Simmons: 0 games, in line for redshirt
Wide receiver Goldie Lawrence: 1 game, in line for redshirt
Follow The Osceola on Facebook
Follow The Osceola on Twitter
Subscribe to the Osceola's YouTube channel
Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Apple
Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Spotify