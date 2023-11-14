Redshirt Report: Which FSU freshmen could play this week vs. North Alabama?
If this week's Florida State football game goes as expected, it should provide quite the opportunity for a number of FSU freshmen to find their way onto the field.
The No. 4 Seminoles (10-0) are hosting FCS North Alabama (3-7) at Doak Campbell Stadium Saturday at 6:30 p.m. (CW Network). The Seminoles should have a sizable early lead that allows them to get starters out of the game at some point and pave the way for more playing time for less-utilized players this season to get extended playing time.
When considering who those players could be, though, it's worth examining how many games each FSU freshman has played in this season. If someone has already played in four games (the maximum number allowed for a player to redshirt under NCAA rules), it's doubtful their redshirt would be burned for this game.
Here's an updated look at how many games each FSU freshman (sorted by FSU's numerical roster) has played in and how it could affect their status this weekend.
Wide receiver Destyn Hill: 8 games, already past redshirt eligibility and should be available
Wide receiver Hykeem Williams: 7 games, already past redshirt eligibility and should be available
Quarterback Brock Glenn: 1 game, in line for redshirt and eligible to play Saturday
Defensive back Conrad Hussey: 10 games, already past redshirt eligibility and should be available
Defensive back Edwin Joseph: 4 games, can play in no more games if FSU wants to redshirt him (also injured)
Defensive back Quindarrius Jones: 6 games, already past redshirt eligibility and should be available
Linebacker Blake Nichelson: 10 games, already past redshirt eligibility and should be available
Wide receiver Vandrevius Jacobs: 3 games, in line for redshirt and eligible to play Saturday
Defensive back K.J. Kirkland: 3 games, in line for redshirt and eligible to play Saturday
Linebacker Justin Cryer: 9 games, already past redshirt eligibility and should be available
Running back Samuel Singleton Jr.: 0 games, in line for redshirt and eligible to play Saturday
Defensive back Ja'Bril Rawls: 1 game, in line for redshirt and eligible to play Saturday
Linebacker DeMarco Ward: 1 game, in line for redshirt and eligible to play Saturday
Linebacker Dylan Brown-Turner: 1 game, in line for redshirt and eligible to play Saturday
Defensive end Lamont Green Jr.: 0 games, in line for redshirt and eligible to play Saturday
Defensive tackle KJ Sampson: 3 games, in line for redshirt and eligible to play Saturday (would be final game if he's redshirting)
Offensive lineman Andre Otto: 1 game, in line for redshirt and eligible to play Saturday
Offensive lineman Lucas Simmons: 0 games, in line for redshirt and eligible to play Saturday
Wide receiver Goldie Lawrence: 1 game, in line for redshirt and eligible to play Saturday
Follow The Osceola on Facebook
Follow The Osceola on Twitter
Subscribe to the Osceola's YouTube channel
Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Apple
Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Spotify