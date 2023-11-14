If this week's Florida State football game goes as expected, it should provide quite the opportunity for a number of FSU freshmen to find their way onto the field.

The No. 4 Seminoles (10-0) are hosting FCS North Alabama (3-7) at Doak Campbell Stadium Saturday at 6:30 p.m. (CW Network). The Seminoles should have a sizable early lead that allows them to get starters out of the game at some point and pave the way for more playing time for less-utilized players this season to get extended playing time.

When considering who those players could be, though, it's worth examining how many games each FSU freshman has played in this season. If someone has already played in four games (the maximum number allowed for a player to redshirt under NCAA rules), it's doubtful their redshirt would be burned for this game.

Here's an updated look at how many games each FSU freshman (sorted by FSU's numerical roster) has played in and how it could affect their status this weekend.

Wide receiver Destyn Hill: 8 games, already past redshirt eligibility and should be available

Wide receiver Hykeem Williams: 7 games, already past redshirt eligibility and should be available

Quarterback Brock Glenn: 1 game, in line for redshirt and eligible to play Saturday

Defensive back Conrad Hussey: 10 games, already past redshirt eligibility and should be available

Defensive back Edwin Joseph: 4 games, can play in no more games if FSU wants to redshirt him (also injured)

Defensive back Quindarrius Jones: 6 games, already past redshirt eligibility and should be available

Linebacker Blake Nichelson: 10 games, already past redshirt eligibility and should be available

Wide receiver Vandrevius Jacobs: 3 games, in line for redshirt and eligible to play Saturday

Defensive back K.J. Kirkland: 3 games, in line for redshirt and eligible to play Saturday

Linebacker Justin Cryer: 9 games, already past redshirt eligibility and should be available

Running back Samuel Singleton Jr.: 0 games, in line for redshirt and eligible to play Saturday

Defensive back Ja'Bril Rawls: 1 game, in line for redshirt and eligible to play Saturday

Linebacker DeMarco Ward: 1 game, in line for redshirt and eligible to play Saturday

Linebacker Dylan Brown-Turner: 1 game, in line for redshirt and eligible to play Saturday

Defensive end Lamont Green Jr.: 0 games, in line for redshirt and eligible to play Saturday

Defensive tackle KJ Sampson: 3 games, in line for redshirt and eligible to play Saturday (would be final game if he's redshirting)

Offensive lineman Andre Otto: 1 game, in line for redshirt and eligible to play Saturday

Offensive lineman Lucas Simmons: 0 games, in line for redshirt and eligible to play Saturday

Wide receiver Goldie Lawrence: 1 game, in line for redshirt and eligible to play Saturday