Redshirt senior IOL TJ Ferguson enters the transfer portal

Florida State has now seen a second offensive lineman enter the transfer portal.
Redshirt senior guard TJ Ferguson has declared his intentions to enter the transfer portal after one year at Florida State.
Ferguson made seven starts along the offensive line in 11 games for Florida State during the 2024 season. All of his starts came at left guard. An injury during the middle of the season dramatically decreased his role amongst an offensive line that was consistently rotating pieces and starting combinations.
Ferguson was competing for playing time behind a revamped offensive line this spring.
Ferguson transferred to Florida State from Alabama during the fall window in the 2023-2024 season. Ferguson was a four-star prospect and the No. 3 ranked guard prospect in the 2021 class. He was also the No. 64 ranked player nationally when he signed with Alabama.
Ferguson enters the transfer portal with one season of eligibility remaining.
Defensive lineman Aaron Hester also entered the transfer portal on Monday.
