Redshirt senior IOL TJ Ferguson enters the transfer portal

Florida State has now seen a second offensive lineman enter the transfer portal.

Redshirt senior guard TJ Ferguson has declared his intentions to enter the transfer portal after one year at Florida State.

Ferguson made seven starts along the offensive line in 11 games for Florida State during the 2024 season. All of his starts came at left guard. An injury during the middle of the season dramatically decreased his role amongst an offensive line that was consistently rotating pieces and starting combinations.