The second installment of Reeling Them In features Key West OL Chris Otto. Otto participated in the Seminole Showcase recruiting event in late July and discusses his recruitment as well as his academic and career aspirations with Patrick Burnham and Charles Fishbein.

Pat and Fish talked with 2023 QB Ryan Browne last week.

