Reeling Them In: Elite Camp, FSU recruiting notes from the weekend
On Tuesday's edition of the Osceola's Reeling Them In podcast, host Patrick Burnham is joined by Charles Fishbein and Nick Carlisle to discuss five-star OL commit Solomon Thomas and four-star WR CJ Wiley visiting FSU's campus over the weekend. The guys also reflect on four-star OT Josh Petty, who visited FSU and Georgia Tech over the weekend with a commitment date to come in mid-August.
