Advertisement
News More News
ago football Edit

Reeling Them In: Elite Camp, FSU recruiting notes from the weekend

Patrick Burnham • TheOsceola
Football/Recruiting Analyst
@OsceolaPat

On Tuesday's edition of the Osceola's Reeling Them In podcast, host Patrick Burnham is joined by Charles Fishbein and Nick Carlisle to discuss five-star OL commit Solomon Thomas and four-star WR CJ Wiley visiting FSU's campus over the weekend. The guys also reflect on four-star OT Josh Petty, who visited FSU and Georgia Tech over the weekend with a commitment date to come in mid-August.

Thanks to Seminole Sidelines' sponsors: Alumni Hall, Seminoles2Ireland.com and Mowrey Law Firm.

Sign up for the Osceola's free daily email newsletters

Follow The Osceola on Facebook

Follow The Osceola on Twitter

Subscribe to the Osceola's YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Apple

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement