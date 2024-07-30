On Tuesday's edition of the Osceola's Reeling Them In podcast, host Patrick Burnham is joined by Charles Fishbein and Nick Carlisle to discuss five-star OL commit Solomon Thomas and four-star WR CJ Wiley visiting FSU's campus over the weekend. The guys also reflect on four-star OT Josh Petty, who visited FSU and Georgia Tech over the weekend with a commitment date to come in mid-August.

Thanks to Seminole Sidelines' sponsors: Alumni Hall, Seminoles2Ireland.com and Mowrey Law Firm.

Sign up for the Osceola's free daily email newsletters