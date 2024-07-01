On this edition of Reeling Them In, host Pat Burnham is joined by Osceola Recruiting Analyst Charles Fishbein and Osceola Recruiting Writer Nick Carlisle to discuss the flurry of commitments that Florida State has earned in the last week. The Seminoles have remained red hot on the recruiting trail to end the month of June and look to add some more pieces in the first week of July.

The guys give their thoughts on the recent commitments and talk about who could potentially be the next prospect to pull the trigger and commit to Mike Norvell and the Seminoles.