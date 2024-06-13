In this week's edition of the Osceola's Reeling Them In videocast and podcast, host Pat Burnham is joined by Charles Fishbein and Nick Carlisle to talk about all things related to Florida State football's recruiting efforts.

The guys review last week's official visit and give their takes on where the Seminoles are with Max Buchanan, Ethan Pritchard, Ladarian Clardy, Zion Grady, Ousmane Kromah, Tony Williams, Max Redmon and Bryce Fitzgerald. They also preview this weekend's list of prospects who be taking official visits: Justus Terry, Kaliq Lockett, Jordan Young, Malik Clark, Joshua Moore and Zaydarius Rainey-Sale.

And in the between the previews and reviews they talk about the news and notes coming out of FSU's Elite Camp this past Sunday and Wednesday's Big Man and 7-on-7 camps.

Thanks to Seminole Sidelines' sponsors: Alumni Hall, Seminoles2Ireland.com and Dan Mowrey's law firm, Mowrey Law.

