Rivals National Recruiting Analyst Ryan Wright joins the Osceola's Pat Burnham and Charles Fishbein on the latest episode of Reeling Them In. The guys discuss the importance of FSU's 2022 season and how it could impact the 14 commitments the Seminoles have for the 2023 recruiting cycle, 2023 offensive commitments, how head-to-head matchups against Florida and Miami could impact recruiting and where does FSU go next to land a commitment at QB for this cycle.

