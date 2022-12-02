In our latest edition of the Osceola's Reeling Them In recruiting report Osceola Football Analyst Pat Burnham and Osceola Recruiting Analyst Charles Fishbein visit with 2023 cornerback prospect Ja'Bril Rawls from Pensacola (Fla.) High School who has been committed to FSU since August.

Rawls, who is 6-foot-2 and 175 pounds, has been on several unofficial visits to Tallahassee for FSU home games this season and will take his official visit to FSU on the weekend of Dec. 16. This past season Rawls played both wide receiver and defensive back for Pensacola High in addition returning kickoffs and punts. He had 23 catches for 432 yards and seven touchdowns while playing wide receiver and totaled 37 tackles playing either corner or safety on defense.

The guys cover several topics with Rawls, including how his recruitment and relationship with FSU began, his thoughts on the FSU-Florida game, the Seminoles' 9-3 regular season, his relationship with head coach Mike Norvell and the rest of the coaching staff, his senior season, his relationship with other players committed to Florida State for 2023, when he plans to sign and enroll at FSU, if he plans to take any other official visits and much more.