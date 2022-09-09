Osceola football and recruiting analyst Pat Burnham, Mark Salva and Charles Fishbeing pull double duty during FSU's bye week by combining our Reeling Them In Recruiting Report with our Osceola Tailgate.

Fish offers his thoughts on five in-state 2023 prospects that FSU is involved with including tight end Randy Pittman, defensive tackle Rueben Bain and cornerback Jarvis Lee. Sully offers his thoughts on how FSU can leverage the win against LSU this past weekend on the recruiting trail this weekend. Fish and Pat also offer their predictions on whether or not 2023 linebacker prospect Blake Nichelson will commit to the Seminoles later this month.

The guys also talk about Jordan Travis sharing the proceeds of his new released Tiger King t-shirt with the FSU offensive linemen. They also take one last look back at the LSU win and a look ahead to Louisville. FSU's decision to don white helmets, white jerseys and white pants is also one of the subjects of the day. And to finish things off they offer their thoughts on the first full weekend of college football and their pics for this week's key games the ACC and around the country.