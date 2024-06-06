In this week's edition of the Osceola's Reeling Them In recruiting report Pat Burnham and Charles Fishbein preview Florida State's official visit weekend where it will host nine prospects.

Offensive lineman Max Buchanan, CB Ladarian Clardy, DE Zion Grady, S Bryce Fitzgerald, RB Ousmane Kromah, TE Chase Loftin, LB Ethan Pritchard, S Max Redmon and ATH Tony Williams are all expected to take official visits to Florida State this weekend.

Pat and Fish update where the Seminoles stand with each recruit and offer predictions on which prospects are most likely to commit after their time in Tallahassee this weekend.

