Osceola analysts Patrick Burnham and Charles Fishbein offer their first installment of a new Osceola series, "Reeling them In." They sit down with 2023 quarterback prospect Ryan Browne, who took part in the Seminole Showcase event on Saturday following a stop at Penn State the night before. Browne discusses his recruitment, building a connection with FSU coaches Mike Norvell and Tony Tokarz and more.