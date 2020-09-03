With Florida State's campus locked down for more than two months due to the coronavirus pandemic, only a handful of players were able to go through their rehab process in Tallahassee. The others had to do their work in facilities elsewhere around the country, which meant Pfeil and his staff had to keep tabs on their progress from long distance.

"He did a wonderful job, even when guys were not in Tallahassee, of trying to ... get these guys set up to be able to continue their rehab," FSU head coach Mike Norvell said. "And some guys made some great sacrifices. Some guys did not leave Tallahassee, so they could continue to come in and continue to do their rehab -- obviously observing and working through all the different protocols."

Indeed, both scenarios brought their own challenges.

For the five players who stayed in Tallahassee during the months of March, April and May -- guys like Helton and Nasirildeen -- they had to follow a strict assortment of guidelines.

Number one on the list was not traveling out of town.

Whether they had trips planned or not, the players couldn't go anywhere for spring break. And when many of their teammates were back home with friends and family during the heart of the quarantine, they were essentially on an island in Tallahassee.

Most stores, restaurants and other non-essential businesses were closed. So the players typically went from their apartments to campus for rehab and then back home again. Day after day. Week after week.