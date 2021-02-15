The Seminoles improve to 12-3 on the season and 8-2 in ACC play, while Virginia falls to 15-4 and 11-2. They're the only two teams in the league with two or fewer losses.

In a showdown of the Atlantic Coast Conference's top two teams, No. 16 FSU absolutely blew the doors off of No. 7 Virginia on Monday night, taking a 20-point lead into halftime and rolling to an 81-60 victory.

Box Score: No. 16 Florida State 81, No. 7 Virginia 60

The Seminoles could not have played much better in the first half, leading by as many as 23 points just before halftime. They shot 53 percent from the field and 60 percent from 3-point range, while forcing the Cavaliers into eight first-half turnovers and allowing no second-chance points.

"I thought our energy on the defensive end was as good as it has been all year," FSU coach Leonard Hamilton said. "And our energy on the offensive end, I thought matched the effort on the defensive end. We got a tremendous amount of energy from everybody that came into the game."

The Cavaliers made a strong run to start the second half, with lightning-quick point guard Kihei Clark repeatedly driving into the paint for easy buckets. In just about six minutes of game time, Clark and Virginia sliced FSU's lead to just seven points.

But the Seminoles made a defensive adjustment to shut down Clark's drives, and junior shooting guard Sardaar Calhoun hit a pair of big 3-pointers to extend the lead. Scottie Barnes then hit a long 2 and M.J. Walker then followed with a 3 to put FSU back up by 21 points midway through the second half.

"It was a huge shot," junior forward RaiQuan Gray said of the Calhoun 3-pointer that pushed the Seminoles' lead back to 10 points. "If he were to miss that shot, you never know ... the game could have gone any way at that point. He stepped up and made that shot when we needed it."

Florida State was led by Walker with 17 points and Gray with 15. The Seminoles also got at least four points from nine different players.