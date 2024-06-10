One of the top quarterbacks in the 2026 class made his way to Tallahassee on Sunday to take part in Florida State's Elite Camp. Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley QB Faizon Brandon is being sought after by elite programs from around the country, yet he specifically decided to attend Florida State's Elite Camp. It was the opportunity to learn from quarterbacks coach Tony Tokarz that ultimately drew him to Tallahassee. "Knowing that Coach Tokarz has a great program. He can develop quarterbacks and he's developed a lot of quarterbacks," Brandon said on why he is interested in Florida State. "And I know that if I visit here and see what it's like — if I did come here, I know that I could get developed."

Currently ranked as the No. 8 quarterback in the 2026 class by Rivals, Brandon has received offers from some of the best programs in the country. Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, Penn State, Miami, LSU and Texas A&M have all recently offered Brandon. The four-star has had an offer from Florida State since December and the pair have been able to develop a budding relationship. "They have been showing love (to me) for a very long time," Brandon said. "I wanted to get down here and show some love back to them. I know they are going to treat me right, show me a lot of good things and they have a great program. I'm definitely going to check it out again." One of the main reasons as to why Brandon decided to camp with Florida State was to be able to continue to learn about the Seminoles from Tokarz in person. Brandon attended a spring practice on March 9 but it was a different experience getting to work out with Tokarz. "I like the way he coaches quarterbacks. From all that I've seen, it doesn't seem like he's too rowdy. He's definitely a guy that stays calm, cool and collected. That's definitely a guy that you want to be around and that I could be coached by," Brandon said. For Brandon, the ability to be developed is something that is a clear factor in his recruitment. "I'd like to come back again and keep on learning about the development and what he (Tokarz) does to develop quarterbacks... he was talking about how you're not programmed to do something. He has a lot of things — checks and stuff — if the defense has an answer for what you were doing you have another answer to beat that. It definitely gets you ready for the NFL." Brandon wants to return to a game in the fall to see current FSU quarterback DJ Uiagalelei play in a game. The two got to meet and talk on Sunday before the camp began.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JIGhhZCBhIGdyZWF0IHZpc2l0IGF0IEZTVSB0aGlzIHdlZWtlbmQh IFRoYW5rIHlvdSBmb3IgdGhlIGZ1biBFbGl0ZSBjYW1wIGV4cGVyaWVuY2Uh IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ29hY2hfTm9ydmVsbD9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ29hY2hfTm9ydmVsbDwvYT4gPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Db2FjaF9Ub2thcnpRQj9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ29hY2hfVG9rYXJ6UUI8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQXVzdGluVFR1Y2tlcj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5AQXVzdGluVFR1Y2tlcjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9ESlVpYWdhbGVsZWk/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ QERKVWlhZ2FsZWxlaTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9ncmltc2xleWZiP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBncmltc2xleWZi PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3I4MWR1Z2Fucz9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AcjgxZHVnYW5zPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3QuY28vVFBsYk9RWFZHSyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1RQbGJP UVhWR0s8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgRmFpem9uIEJyYW5kb24gKEBmYWl6b25f YnJhbmRvbikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9mYWl6b25f YnJhbmRvbi9zdGF0dXMvMTc5OTk0MjM1OTM2NDY0NDk5Nz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5KdW5lIDksIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2Ny aXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93 aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4K PC9kaXY+Cgo=