Relationship with Coach Tokarz makes FSU a top choice for QB Faizon Brandon
One of the top quarterbacks in the 2026 class made his way to Tallahassee on Sunday to take part in Florida State's Elite Camp. Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley QB Faizon Brandon is being sought after by elite programs from around the country, yet he specifically decided to attend Florida State's Elite Camp.
It was the opportunity to learn from quarterbacks coach Tony Tokarz that ultimately drew him to Tallahassee.
"Knowing that Coach Tokarz has a great program. He can develop quarterbacks and he's developed a lot of quarterbacks," Brandon said on why he is interested in Florida State. "And I know that if I visit here and see what it's like — if I did come here, I know that I could get developed."
Currently ranked as the No. 8 quarterback in the 2026 class by Rivals, Brandon has received offers from some of the best programs in the country. Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, Penn State, Miami, LSU and Texas A&M have all recently offered Brandon. The four-star has had an offer from Florida State since December and the pair have been able to develop a budding relationship.
"They have been showing love (to me) for a very long time," Brandon said. "I wanted to get down here and show some love back to them. I know they are going to treat me right, show me a lot of good things and they have a great program. I'm definitely going to check it out again."
One of the main reasons as to why Brandon decided to camp with Florida State was to be able to continue to learn about the Seminoles from Tokarz in person. Brandon attended a spring practice on March 9 but it was a different experience getting to work out with Tokarz.
"I like the way he coaches quarterbacks. From all that I've seen, it doesn't seem like he's too rowdy. He's definitely a guy that stays calm, cool and collected. That's definitely a guy that you want to be around and that I could be coached by," Brandon said.
For Brandon, the ability to be developed is something that is a clear factor in his recruitment.
"I'd like to come back again and keep on learning about the development and what he (Tokarz) does to develop quarterbacks... he was talking about how you're not programmed to do something. He has a lot of things — checks and stuff — if the defense has an answer for what you were doing you have another answer to beat that. It definitely gets you ready for the NFL."
Brandon wants to return to a game in the fall to see current FSU quarterback DJ Uiagalelei play in a game. The two got to meet and talk on Sunday before the camp began.
"He (Uiagalelei) was the one to tell me that whenever you go up that Coach Tokarz teaches him a lot about everything. The defense, the answers for certain things, the checks and stuff like that. He said that he didn't do that at other places but they have a pro-style type deal here. That's definitely some of the things he told me about."
Brandon plans on trimming down his list of contending schools in a couple of weeks — en route towards a commitment by the end of the year. While he said that there is no leader in his recruitment at the moment, Tennessee, Alabama and Florida State have separated themselves early from the pack of schools hoping to land Brandon at the end of the year.
"I'm feeling pretty good," Brandon said on his feelings about FSU. "Coach Tokarz has been recruiting me pretty hard so getting down here to be back with him and him not being up there (at Grimsley) and telling me more about here has been a big thing."
