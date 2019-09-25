It would be his 57th play of the game.

The Cardinals were trailing by 11 points, so there was literally no way they could win the game. But FSU's best defensive player and team captain -- junior defensive tackle Marvin Wilson -- left the Seminoles' sideline and went back in for the final snap.

With the clock stopped and four seconds remaining Saturday afternoon, Louisville's offense lined up for one final play inside Doak Campbell Stadium.

When the ball was snapped from the FSU 39-yard line, Wilson first took on a double-team from the Louisville offensive front. Then he reversed field twice, saw that the Cardinals had fumbled the football, then tried to jump on the loose ball at the 35.



After getting back up off the grass, Wilson again followed the action to the 30, where the ball squirted loose again. Then he backtracked to the 32-yard line and pounced on the fumble once and for all.

Finally, the Seminoles' victory was official.

When Wilson was asked on Wednesday why he was even in the game at that moment -- since the outcome had already been decided -- the junior said it was a no-brainer. He wanted to be on the field with his teammates to "close out" the victory.

"Just being out there with my brothers when the buzzer sounds," Wilson said. "Just being out there with the team."

Through four games, Wilson is taking "being out there" with his teammates to a level rarely seen at his position.

The 6-foot-5, 311-pounder has played 248 snaps so far this season -- that is more than any other 300-pound defensive tackle in the country. It also far exceeds the typical number of snaps played by a Florida State player at that position.

According to Pro Football Focus, only one Seminole DT played an average of 50 snaps per game in the last five years (the service didn't track snap counts for FSU prior to 2014) -- that was Eddie Goldman in 2014 with 50.2.

Wilson is averaging 62.0.

"He is playing relentless football right now," FSU defensive coordinator Harlon Barnett said.