'Relentless' DT Marvin Wilson setting the standard for FSU defense

With the clock stopped and four seconds remaining Saturday afternoon, Louisville's offense lined up for one final play inside Doak Campbell Stadium.

The Cardinals were trailing by 11 points, so there was literally no way they could win the game. But FSU's best defensive player and team captain -- junior defensive tackle Marvin Wilson -- left the Seminoles' sideline and went back in for the final snap.

It would be his 57th play of the game.

Junior defensive tackle Marvin Wilson is playing better -- and more snaps -- than any defensive tackle in the country.
Junior defensive tackle Marvin Wilson is playing better -- and more snaps -- than any defensive tackle in the country. (Gene Williams/Warchant)

When the ball was snapped from the FSU 39-yard line, Wilson first took on a double-team from the Louisville offensive front. Then he reversed field twice, saw that the Cardinals had fumbled the football, then tried to jump on the loose ball at the 35.

After getting back up off the grass, Wilson again followed the action to the 30, where the ball squirted loose again. Then he backtracked to the 32-yard line and pounced on the fumble once and for all.

Finally, the Seminoles' victory was official.

When Wilson was asked on Wednesday why he was even in the game at that moment -- since the outcome had already been decided -- the junior said it was a no-brainer. He wanted to be on the field with his teammates to "close out" the victory.

"Just being out there with my brothers when the buzzer sounds," Wilson said. "Just being out there with the team."

Through four games, Wilson is taking "being out there" with his teammates to a level rarely seen at his position.

The 6-foot-5, 311-pounder has played 248 snaps so far this season -- that is more than any other 300-pound defensive tackle in the country. It also far exceeds the typical number of snaps played by a Florida State player at that position.

According to Pro Football Focus, only one Seminole DT played an average of 50 snaps per game in the last five years (the service didn't track snap counts for FSU prior to 2014) -- that was Eddie Goldman in 2014 with 50.2.

Wilson is averaging 62.0.

"He is playing relentless football right now," FSU defensive coordinator Harlon Barnett said.

Snap counts for FSU defensive tackles (top two each season)
Player Season Avg. Snaps/Game

Marvin Wilson

2019

62.0

Robert Cooper

2019

52.75

Marvin Wilson

2018

46.1

Demarcus Christmas

2018

42.4

Demarcus Christmas

2017

39.2

Derrick Nnadi

2017

46.2

Demarcus Christmas

2016

30.0

Derrick Nnadi

2016

41.5

Derrick Nnadi

2015

34.9

Nile Lawrence-Stample

2015

34.3

Eddie Goldman

2014

50.2

Derrick Mitchell

2014

42.8
