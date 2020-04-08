At the time, it was the biggest fourth-quarter comeback in college football history.

And even though it was not technically a win for Florida State that November afternoon in 1994, it sure felt like one.

Down 31-3 to the arch rival Florida Gators at home, quarterback Danny Kanell engineered a 28-point outburst that tied the game and still resonates with Florida State fans more than a quarter-century later.

Kanell, who sat down with Warchant.com for a 40-minute video discussion about the game, remembers just about everything from that day during his junior season. He definitely recalls what it felt like walking off the field at halftime, with the No. 4 Gators holding a 24-3 lead over the No. 7 Seminoles.

"I remember getting booed going through the tunnel," Kanell said. "And they're like, 'You suck.' And of course, there are always fans there that are going to voice that opinion. It doesn't bother me, but I remember that.

"And I remember thinking, 'This sucks. This is awful.'"

