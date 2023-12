Florida State reserve quarterback AJ Duffy will enter the transfer portal, according to a report by ESPN.com.

Duffy completed 2 of 7 passes for 26 yards and a touchdown in 2022, the only throws in his two seasons at FSU. The redshirt freshman participated in FSU's game against Southern Miss in September but did not throw a pass.

The departure of Duffy leaves FSU with just two available scholarship quarterbacks for the bowl game in Tate Rodemaker and Brock Glenn. Duffy had struggled in practices, not throwing with enough accuracy and building drives. He showed some improvement last week in practice but his decision to jump into the portal wasn't unexpected considering Rodemaker and Glenn earned playing time in front of Duffy this fall.