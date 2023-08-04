The dominoes of conference realignment in college athletics continue to fall.

After a will-they, won't-they flirtation between Oregon and Washington and the Big Ten, it is now being widely reported that the two schools will be leaving the Pac-12 to join the Big Ten starting in the 2024-25 academic year.

That news, by itself, doesn't have any real effect on Florida State and its future in the ACC. However, some additional reporting by Action Network writer Brett McMurphy does have potential future implications for the Seminoles.

In his story reporting the Oregon and Washington news, McMurphy said, "The Big Ten will grow to 18 members, the largest in college football history, and must decide whether to expand even further. The Big Ten is contemplating whether to stand at 18 or consider adding Stanford and Cal, or possibly any ACC schools that may leave, sources said."

Later in the story, McMurphy mentions FSU, Clemson, Miami and North Carolina as potential ACC options should they become available.

As of now, no ACC schools are available elsewhere as the conference is locked into a grant of rights agreement that extends into 2036 in addition to an exit fee of approximately $120 million for each school looking to leave the ACC.

However, that hasn't stopped FSU athletic director Michael Alford, president Richard McCullough and a number of members of FSU's board of trustees to loudly question the Seminoles' future and whether it lies in the ACC.

“We are not satisfied with our current situation,” McCullough said Wednesday in FSU's BoT meeting. “We love the ACC. Our goal is to stay in the ACC, but to stay in the ACC under the current (media rights) situation is hard for us to figure out how we remain competitive unless there is a major change in revenue distribution within the ACC.”

A Sportico report which emerged Friday morning and claimed FSU has engaged in talks with a private equity firm about alternative, outside funding methods to fuel either competitiveness in the ACC or an exit strategy from the conference further muddied the waters of certainty.

As of now, there's nothing for the Big Ten to do. Until any ACC school finds a way out of the grant of rights agreement, any attempt to contact a school from the conference in an effort to recruit them elsewhere would be tampering and could lead to a lawsuit.

However, this is the first time that a prominent college football writer has acknowledged the possibility that has long been believed. FSU will likely have a home elsewhere if it does find a way out of the ACC.