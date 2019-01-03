Though not as high-profile a change as offensive coordinator, Florida State head coach Willie Taggart has apparently made a move that will go a long way in satisfying some disgruntled Seminole fans.

Alonzo Hampton, who oversaw FSU's woeful special-teams unit in 2018, will not be back next season, a university source confirmed to Warchant on Thursday evening. The news was first reported by national college football reporter Bruce Feldman.

Hampton came under fire during his one season on FSU's staff, as the Seminoles' return teams were continually penalized for illegal blocks, and there were numerous instances when the kicking teams either didn't have enough, or had too many, men on the field.

FSU also ranked No. 124 nationally (out of 130 teams) in kickoff return coverage; opponents averaged 25.42 yards per return against the 'Noles.

The Hampton departure is one of at least a couple more coaching moves expected this offseason for the Seminoles. Offensive coordinator Walt Bell earlier left for a head coaching job in December and was replaced by former Houston play-caller Kendal Briles.

