The Florida State defensive line has taken a hit to its depth.

Redshirt junior defensive end Derrick McLendon has entered the transfer portal. An FSU spokesperson confirmed to the Osceola on Tuesday morning that McLendon is no longer on the FSU roster.

McLendon has not been with the team since the Seminoles returned from spring break over some issues about what his role could be on the FSU defense in 2023. While the post-spring transfer portal window has not yet opened, McLendon is eligible to enter at any time as a graduate transfer.

A former three-star recruit out of Decatur (Ga.) Tucker High, McLendon has appeared in 38 games over the last four seasons at FSU and started 12 games last season. However, he wasn't expected to retain a spot in the starting lineup entering the 2023 season.

McLendon amassed 3.5 sacks for the Seminoles in each of the last two seasons along with 12.5 career tackles for loss and 61 total tackles.

His departure doesn't remove an expected starter as Jared Verse and Patrick Payton project as the likely defensive end starters for the upcoming season. However, it removes a player who would have had a sizable role in the Seminoles' rotation at the position.

McLendon's departure makes the addition of South Carolina defensive end transfer Gilber Edmond that much more important. It also creates more of an opportunity for some yet unproven defensive ends to break into the rotation. Candidates here include Byron Turner Jr. and Bishop Thomas.