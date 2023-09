Florida State will be without two starters for their highly anticipated meeting with Clemson in Death Valley.

Starting safety Akeem Dent will miss his second straight game after injuring his leg against Southern Miss. Offensive Tackle Robert Scott Jr. will be out for Saturday's game as well, missing what will be his third straight game.

It's not all bad news, however, as Florida State will regain the services of starting center Maurice Smith, who has also been out for two games.